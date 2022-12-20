Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World’s First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs

Yield Shares seek to provide investors with enhanced* monthly distributions from individual stocks of world-class companies

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments"), a modern investment firm known for its globally innovative, client-centric products, is excited to announce the launch of Yield Shares by Purpose ("Yield Shares"), as described in the table below, the world's first yield-focused single-stock ETFs, which will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc.



Yield Shares by Purpose are designed to offer investors a new tool to maximize yield in their portfolios. With Yield Shares, investors will earn enhanced monthly distribution yield through an investment in funds holding some of the world’s most widely held stocks, such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Tesla, while maintaining exposure to the underlying individual stock’s performance.

“It’s a turbulent economic environment right now, and with Yield Shares by Purpose, we’re excited to offer Canadians the opportunity to get exposure to individual stocks like Tesla and Apple and receive enhanced monthly distributions while being invested in them,” says Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product.

Today, Purpose Investments is launching the following five Yield Shares (the “Initial Yield Shares”):

ETF Name ETF Ticker Underlying Stock Exposure Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG Alphabet Inc. Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY Apple Inc. Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ Amazon.com Inc. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL Tesla Inc.

Yield Shares are designed to provide investors with the following benefits:

Monthly Distribution Yield: Investors will be able earn an enhanced monthly yield from their individual stock exposure in excess of any dividends declared on the underlying stock where applicable.

Benefit from the long-term growth potential of underlying stocks of companies like Amazon and Tesla. Investment in U.S. Companies Denominated in Canadian Dollars: Canadians will be able to get exposure to individual U.S. stocks through an investment denominated in Canadian dollars that hedges the U.S. dollar currency exposure.

Canadians will be able to get exposure to individual U.S. stocks through an investment denominated in Canadian dollars that hedges the U.S. dollar currency exposure. Tax Efficiency: Yield generated by the covered call strategy will be tax efficient in the form of capital gains.

These unique Canadian-dollar-denominated Yield Shares by Purpose will seek to generate distribution yield above any dividends payable on the underlying stock by implementing covered call option strategies (targeted at 50%) and moderate leverage (targeted at a maximum of 25% of net asset value) to earn enhanced monthly yield on sought-after global companies. Yield Shares will provide investors with a different risk-return profile compared to investing in the underlying stocks directly and can be used as additional tools to customize their portfolios.

Purpose Investments is also excited to announce the December 2022 distributions for the Initial Yield Shares:

ETF Name ETF Ticker Distribution

(per unit)** Record Date Payment Date Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG $0.1833 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023 Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY $0.1667 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023 Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ $0.2000 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY $0.1000 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL $0.3067 December 28, 2022 January 9, 2023

**Distributions may vary and are subject to Purpose’s discretion. The ex-distribution date for the initial December 2022 distribution will be December 23, 2022.

The Yield Shares suite is the newest offering in the firm’s industry-renowned ETF and fund lineup, which includes the world’s first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA ), award-winning active fixed-income strategies (TSX ticker: CROP), and industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio), among others. Learn more about Purpose Investments’ ETFs and funds here: www.purposeinvest.com.

*Yield Shares provide “enhanced” or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared to the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively low or no distribution yield.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

