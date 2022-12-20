Statement of the Insured Retirement Institute on Secure 2.0 Provisions in Omnibus Appropriations Legislation
This legislation will add billions to the retirement savings for small business workers, part-time workers, employees with student loan debt, military spouses, low-income workers, and others.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IR) issued a statement by Paul Richman, Chief Government and Political Affairs Officer, regarding retirement provisions included in an omnibus appropriations measure that was released today.
— Paul Richman, IRI
“Including Secure 2.0 retirement provisions in the last major legislation of the year means that Congress is poised to help millions more workers and retirees with significant improvements to the nation’s private retirement system. We expect that the legislation will add billions to the retirement savings for small business workers, part-time workers, employees with student loan debt, military spouses, low-income workers, and others. We are reviewing the approximately 100 retirement provisions in the measure with our members to understand the full implications.”
Full Text of 2023 omnibus appropriations legislation.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) statement with additional links.
The 2023 omnibus appropriations bill also includes the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act. For additional information on this other IRI priority issue access a July 2022 IRI statement.
