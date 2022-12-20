Momcozy Introduces ‘New Year’s Kiss For Moms’ Campaign and Gift Box to Honor Hard Working Mothers Who Deserve the First Kiss of 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , the number one selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, has announced the ‘New Year’s Kiss For Moms’ campaign ' to honor moms for their hard work and selfless sacrifice in year-round. This campaign aims to raise awareness of the sacrifices moms undergo while raising their families, particularly when they are enduring extensive physical and mental demands during pregnancy and afterward.

Momcozy is committed to using its platform to empower and support moms in raising their voices. Motherhood is a challenging journey, as highlighted in a Momcozy TVC launched for its campaign. During pregnancy and after birth, moms experience a range of mental and physical challenges, from postpartum depression, recovery and lactation issues, to the constant demands of raising a child. Additionally, nowadays most moms are working moms, with 4 in 10 moms being the sole or primary breadwinner for their family , according to the latest study conducted in 2019. Providing resources and support to moms is of utmost importance, not only in helping them raise their children, but also in empowering them in taking control of their personal lives and mental health to ensure a happy home.

The first kiss of the New Year is a representation of love, well wishes, and appreciation. By introducing the ‘New Year’s Kiss For Moms’, Momcozy is calling for the care of moms as they work through the exhausting nature of motherhood.

As part of the campaign, Momcozy also prepared a New Year Gift Box that alleviates the stress of early motherhood with practical products. The kit includes:

● 1 S12 Pro Breast Pump

● 1 Lactation Massager

● 1 Seamless Support Bra

● 1 Limited New Year Bag

● 1 Bamboo Swaddle Blanket

● 1 Trial Pack of BabyCozy Bouncy Soft Diapers

● 8 Double Zip Milk Bags

The Gift Box is available for purchase on the Momcozy website for $137.49 USD. From December 20th - December 27th, the Box will be available for a discounted rate of $109.99 USD.

“At Momcozy, we are always looking for ways to give moms the care and attention they deserve,” said Momcozy representative Daisy. “Through this campaign, we hope to show our appreciation for moms and give them the love they deserve this New Year.” She continued, “This New Year, let's start it off right by showing mom our love. Let's give them the first kiss of the New Year and let them know just how important they are to our families’ lives.”

Prior to the campaign, Momcozy has long been devoted to being a companion for moms and an advocate for their voices. During the past two years, the brand has sponsored breastfeeding week activities and partnered with local photographers to spread awareness and gain support for breastfeeding.

Momcozy strives to make mom's lives easier and more comfortable by providing breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products throughout their pregnancy and early motherhood. Thanks to its outstanding products and cost-effective pricing, Momcozy has been recognized as an Amazon Best Seller numerous times, and has gained the trust of over two million moms throughout North America and Europe.

