Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic IFC Partnership with Multimillion-Dollar Agreements for the Americas

New hub expansions in the USA and Brazil to support in-flight connectivity growth in the Western Hemisphere

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that the company and Intelsat are expanding their strategic partnership with multimillion-dollar agreements to increase in-flight connectivity (IFC) in the Americas.



Gilat hubs deployed in the USA and Brazil will be expanded to support increased network capacity to address growing bandwidth demands on Intelsat’s IFC network in the Western Hemisphere. Gilat’s solution is already proven worldwide as an operational system that allows aviation service providers like Intelsat to streamline IFC service fulfillment.

“To support even higher levels of IFC connectivity demand by air travelers, Intelsat is expanding its network and augmenting its commercial aviation services in the Americas,” said Dave Bijur, SVP Commercial at Intelsat.

“The post-COVID recovery of in-flight connectivity continues! With this new expansion of Intelsat’s network, our IFC solution is helping to deliver better access to reliable, high quality in-flight communications to a growing number of air travelers,” said Amir Yafe, VP of Mobility & Global Accounts at Gilat. “Working together, Gilat and Intelsat are addressing the increased demand for in-flight communication services all over the world.”

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

