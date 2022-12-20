Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Represents the second of up to eight wells to be drilled by Q1 2024 under farmout with North American Helium

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (“NAH”), has spud the second well (the “Second Test Well”), NAH Grasslands 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022, and June 28, 2022). The Second Test Well is situated 14 kilometres northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. Intermediate casing has been set on the Second Test Well and drilling will resume in Q1-2023 after the Christmas holiday season.



HEVI is ideally positioned to benefit from the continued exploration and development of its asset base by NAH, and to leverage their extensive data and expertise without being required to spend capital in the near term. NAH’s farm-in allows HEVI to conserve its capital, while maintaining financial flexibility and future optionality to pursue internally identified targets across the Company’s 5.5 million acres of helium rights. HEVI continues to reprocess and interpret the recently acquired 360km of 2D seismic data to identify additional drilling targets across its exploration acreage.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over 5.5 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

