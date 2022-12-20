Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | ICU Medical, Smiths, Baxter Int.,

Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters

Programmable infusion pumps and catheters are devices used for delivering fluids to the patient’s body in a controlled manner.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysis of the Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market for 2022 | by Manufacturers (ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Group plc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Moog Inc.), Product Type, Applications, Technologies, and Geographical Regions The global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market generated US$ 8,365.3 million in 2021, and is projected to produce US$ 13.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a report released by Coherent Market Insights. The research offers a thorough analysis of the industry's shifting dynamics, key market segments, the value chain, the competitive environment, and the geographical landscape. In developing plans for sustainable growth and achieving a competitive edge in the market, major players, investors, shareholders, and startups can benefit greatly from the advice provided by this research.

Depending on how they operate, infusion pumps can be divided into different categories. In a syringe pump, for instance, fluid is held in the syringe reservoir, and the flow rate is regulated by a moving piston. In contrast, in an elastomeric pump, fluid is held in a stretchable balloon reservoir, and the flow rate is controlled by the pressure from the elastic walls of the balloon. Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that this product diversity, driven by the nature of its intended use, would positively affect the growth of the global market for programmable infusion pumps and catheters.

ATTRIBUTE : DETAILS

Forecast Period : 2022-2028

Base Year : 2021

Market Size in 2021 : US$ 8,365.3 million

Market Size in 2028 : US$ 13.8 Billion

CAGR : of 5.8%

Segments Covered : by Manufactures, by Product Type, by Applications, by Technology and Geographical regions

By Region : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

• Important market participants.

• Geographical base of Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters market.

• User applications

• Product distribution

• Sales volume of product

• Overall growth forecast of Market.

📌 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞: ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Group plc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Moog Inc.

📌Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Segmentation:

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By Product Type:

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps

Pump Accessories

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By Modality:

Portable

Stationary

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By Application:

Oncology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Pain

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Diabetes

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By Channel Type:

Single Channel

Multi-Channel

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Clinics

Home-Care Settings

Clinics

Others

