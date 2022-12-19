Negotiations between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia were held in Ashgabat

On December 19, 2022, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who arrived in the Turkmen capital on a working visit.

During the consultations, topical issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including in the context of the implementation of previously reached agreements. The high level of relations between the two states, the effective course of cooperation in the international arena were emphasized.

The heads of the foreign ministries, noting the importance of interaction within the framework of international organizations, expressed satisfaction with the practice of regular support for international initiatives and proposals of the two states at multilateral platforms.

The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs confirmed their mutual readiness to expand the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, including in the field of consular support for the interests of citizens of the two countries.

During the discussion of trade and economic relations, the interest of both countries was expressed in expanding the range of cooperation between public and private structures, improving the investment climate. The expediency of creating the Turkmen-Saudi Business Council in order to increase interaction between the business circles of the two countries was noted.

They also discussed cooperation in the oil and gas and chemical sectors, the textile and carpet industries, in the field of civil aviation, and also paid attention to the issues of rational use of water resources and combating desertification.

Further, the parties considered issues related to the preparation for the next seventh meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Saudi Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled to be held in 2023 in Riyadh.

During the talks, the diplomats exchanged views on the implementation of the points of the "Road Map" to intensify political dialogue, inter-parliamentary and trade and economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchange, including the implementation of investment projects between the two countries.

During the meeting, issues of regional and international politics of mutual interest were also touched upon.