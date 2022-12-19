Meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Head of the Division of Demographic Statistics of the United Nations Statistics Office

19/12/2022

On December 19, 2022, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Vepa Hajiyev had a meeting with the Head of the Demographic Statistics Division of the UN Statistics Office, Mr. Srjan Mrkic, who arrived in Ashgabat at the head of a delegation of UN experts on a working visit.

The main topic of the meeting was cooperation within the framework of conducting a complete census of the population and housing stock of Turkmenistan in 2022 in accordance with international standards.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan thanked the mission of UN experts for this visit, which is carried out in order to monitor the processes of the census in the field.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side informed about the work done to prepare for a complete population and housing census in Turkmenistan. In particular, it was noted that the composition of the State Commission for Assistance in the Preparation and Conduct of a Complete Population Census was approved, an action plan was approved to ensure the organization of the company in full compliance with international standards, as well as the motto and logo of the continuous population and housing census.

The importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in matters of the population census was emphasized and readiness was expressed to study the proposals of experts on the further publication of the census results, in accordance with international norms and principles.