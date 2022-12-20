Events within the framework of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Turkmenistan

On December 19, 2022, the Turkmen-Saudi diplomatic symposium dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. It was attended by representatives of the IMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as the Institute for Diplomatic Studies named after Prince Saud Al-Faysal under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The speeches highlighted the role of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in maintaining international peace and stability.

Before the start of the meeting, an excursion was organized for foreign guests to the educational building of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where they got acquainted with the educational studio operating at the university, the editorial office of the electronic newspaper, as well as aspects of the professional training of Turkmen diplomats.

Then, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, delivered a lecture to the students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, in which he gave a systematic analysis of the development of bilateral relations over three decades and noted that many events and moments have occurred in the region in recent years political tensions that affected the international situation, however, Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan were able to maintain strong relations.

On the same day, the delegation of Saudi Arabia took part in the official opening ceremony of the new complex of buildings of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Turkmenistan with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The Foreign Ministers of both countries cut the ribbon at the main entrance to the Embassies together and opened the memorial plaque erected in honor of this event. After that, the ministers toured the building and were informed about its premises and departments.