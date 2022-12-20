The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia

20/12/2022

On December 19, 2022, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the opportunity of a personal meeting, the guest conveyed heartfelt greetings from the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who addressed the wishes of well-being and prosperity to all the Turkmen people, to the head of state. At the same time, the unchanging interest of the friendly country in strengthening and expanding the long-term fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan was emphasized.

The head of state thanked for the kind words and conveyed greetings and best wishes to the King of Saudi Arabia.

Expressing confidence that the current visit to Turkmenistan would be another step towards the further development of Turkmen-Saudi relations, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished the Minister success in holding a consultative meeting between the foreign ministries of the two friendly states, cordially congratulating on the opening of a new complex of buildings of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Ashgabat Arabia.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that he warmly recalls his first foreign visit since taking office as the President of Turkmenistan - a pilgrimage to the holy land, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which took place in June this year, which made an indelible impression on him.

In continuation of the meeting, the head of state and his guest discussed the current state and prospects of interstate cooperation, which is successfully developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular, within the framework of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the Saudi side for supporting the international initiatives of our country, the relevance of which is clearly evidenced by a number of resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly.

Reaffirming the commitment of both states to the course of comprehensive cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic partnership and the presence of a solid export-import potential for the progressive expansion of mutually beneficial business contacts. The fuel and energy complex, trade, investments, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, and agriculture were named among the promising areas of cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of intensifying ties in the field of science and culture, where there is a long-term experience of interaction and opportunities for its strengthening.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed confidence that interstate relations, sealed by bonds of friendship and mutual goodwill, would continue to develop for the benefit of the two peoples.