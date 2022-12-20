IndyGeneUS AI Joins Inaugural Cohort of Merck Digital Sciences Studio
Members of IndyGeneUS AI C-Suite (left to right): Angel Livas; Yusuf Henriques; Gordon Taylor, MD; Bradford Wilson, PhD.
IndyGeneUS AI Selected by Merck Digital Science Studio (MDSS) to Scale AI-Powered Drug Discovery PlatformWASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS AI (pronounced indigenous) was recently named a member of the inaugural Merck Digital Sciences Studio (MDSS) biopharmaceutical cohort, a collaboration between Merck, Microsoft for Startups and the New Jersey Innovation Institute.
IndyGeneUS AI, a Black and Veteran-owned digital health company accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities impacting African diaspora populations in accessing equitable, precision healthcare - is one of twelve disruptive biotech companies selected for this highly competitive program.
These disruptors will receive direct investments from the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Northpond Ventures, and McKesson Ventures. During the 10-month startup accelerator, IndyGeneUS AI will launch a pilot for their decentralized clinical studies healthcare delivery network in collaboration with Merck.
“Our platform gives participants the ability to securely connect clinical data from their medical records with whole-genome sequenced data generated by IndyGeneUS AI,” says IndyGeneUS Chief Scientific Officer, Bradford Wilson, PhD. “This empowers patient communities to drive health disparities research, while helping us understand the biology, identify biomarkers, and accelerate drug development for disparities to draw us closer to health equity. “
Less than a year after the blockchain-secured genome sequencing startup opened their genomics lab at the JLABS facility in Washington, DC, IndyGeneUS AI is announcing its second Pharma partnership. The new collaboration will focus on women’s health and begin participant recruitment in Q1 2023.
“IndyGeneUS remains steadfast in its mission to create a platform for the African diaspora to control, manage, and own their genetic and clinical data, with the capacity and infrastructure to maintain the sovereignty of the data,” says IndyGeneUS Founder and CEO, Yusuf Henriques. “I believe this partnership with the Merck Digital Sciences Studio is paramount to IndyGeneUS accelerating the development of this technology and putting it to use to address health disparities and rare diseases.”
To learn more about IndyGeneUS AI visit indygeneus.ai
###
About IndyGeneUS AI
IndyGeneUS AI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and minority-owned biotechnology (biotech) company based in Washington, DC, with a presence in Cape Town, South Africa. The biotech firm is creating the world’s largest block-chain encrypted repository of indigenous and diasporic African clinical and multi-omics data to advance novel therapeutic gene target discovery and to drive precision health equity. Recently featured in GenomeWeb.
About Merck
Merck, also known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, strives to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company through a diverse and inclusive global workforce. For over 130 years, Merck has been using the power of leading-edge science to deliver innovative health solutions to save and improve the health and wellness of people and animals worldwide with important medicines and vaccines.
About New Jersey Innovation Institute
New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), a 501c3 subsidiary of NJIT, combines the resources of the university, strong industry and government relationships, and proven methods to drive innovation and deliver transformative products and services that make a direct impact on the economy and the health and welfare of its participants. To achieve this, NJII is organized into four divisions that help turn ideas into workable solutions: healthcare, entrepreneurship, defense and homeland security, and professional and corporate education. More at njii.com.
About McKesson Ventures
McKesson has a long history of innovation and excellence within health care dating back to 1833 when it created the first national drug distribution system in the United States. Since then we’ve grown, evolving into one of the largest healthcare companies in the world with over $220 billion in revenue. While distribution is still at the core of what we do, we have become true partners with our customers leveraging technology, data and analytics to deliver the best care possible. We have a deep understanding of what it takes to scale innovation in healthcare and continually look for innovative ideas and partners to make healthcare more efficient, effective and human. ventures.mckesson.com
About Northpond Ventures
Northpond Ventures is a multi-billion-dollar science-driven venture capital firm based in Cambridge, MA; San Francisco, CA; and Bethesda, MD. Northpond has consistently been named one of the most active lead life science investors by both Crunchbase and Silicon Valley Bank. It is deeply engaged in the academic ecosystem, having founded The Laboratory for Bioengineering Research and Innovation at Harvard’s Wyss Institute; launched the MIT-Northpond Program - Advancing Life Science & Engineering Innovation; and sponsored a prize for women entrepreneurs at MIT. It has led or co-led over 60 financings over the past several years and sits on the board of the vast majority of these businesses. Learn more at npv.vc.
Angel Livas
IndyGeneUS AI
Angel@indygeneus.ai
