AlzeCure gets abstract accepted on new potential disease-modifying effects of ACD856 against Alzheimer's

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ALZCURAC AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with new preclinical data supporting a disease-modifying effect of ACD856 has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer's Conference AD/PD 2023, to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, March 28 - April 1.

The abstract, titled Effects on neuroprotection and neuroplasticity by the clinical compound ACD856, a novel positive modulator of Trk-receptors from the NeuroRestore® platform, will be presented by Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure, at the international conference on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and related neurological diseases (AD/PD 2023). Other authors are Sanja Juric, Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Nather Madjid, Gunnar Nordvall, Maria Backlund, Märta Dahlström and Pontus Forsell.

The presentation contains new preclinical results with ACD856, the leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, which in the studies shows, among other things, a protective effect on nerve cells and a positive effect of ACD856 on the growth of nerve fibers. Furthermore, the data show that ACD856 increases the amount of a specific protein that plays an important role in nerve cell communication, something that is strongly affected in the disease.

A positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA- and BDNF/TrkB-mediated signaling, ACD856 has been shown in preclinical studies to improve cognition and memory. In subsequent clinical studies, the substance has shown good tolerability and safety, central target engagement and is being developed primarily for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"These new positive data build on the previous findings we made with our substances in the NeuroRestore platform and further strengthen and validate their potential for disease-modifying effects," said Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure.

"We have previously shown that ACD856 has potent learning and memory-enhancing effects in preclinical models and that we now, in addition, are able to demonstrate disease-modifying properties is something that can significantly increase commercial interest in the substance, which is now ready for phase 2 clinical studies," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute.The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

