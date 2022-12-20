Uniform Advantage Joins with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to Award Scholarship to DNP Student

Uniform Advantage (UA) partners with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide master's and doctoral students the opportunity to advance their nursing education with support from the Uniform Advantage-GNSA Scholarship Fund.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) have awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Hellen Kato, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) student from the University of Saint Joseph.

Ms. Kato was congratulated by Susan Masimore, Chief Executive Office of UA.

"At Uniform Advantage, we value and admire those who serve others," said Masimore. "We thank Hellen for pursuing her nursing education to such a high level. It is our honor to award her this scholarship."

"The winner was selected from a competitive pool of applicants," said Marta Okoniewski, Director of Student Engagement at AACN. "The scholarship is incredibly helpful to graduate nursing students in need."

Two scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to graduate nursing students in the fall and spring semesters of the academic year, for a total of $5,000 per year. The UA-AACN partnership began in 2019 and will continue until 2024.

Interested applicants for future scholarships may submit an application found on the AACN website. The applicant may be asked to submit letters of recommendation, published articles, and awards/honors to the selection committee. The application deadline for the spring semester is January 31, 2023. For more information on how to apply, please visit: http://www.aacnnursing.org/gnsa/ua-scholarship.

For more information on Uniform Advantage and their contributions and partnerships, or to shop online, please visit https://www.uniformadvantage.com/.

About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing more than 850 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice. See http://www.aacnnursing.org

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage, a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

