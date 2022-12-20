transcosmos wins an Excellence Award, Office Environment Category at the Contact Center Awards 2022

Offers flexible work options and a safe and secure workplace for employees with cutting-edge technology, backup framework for home agents, and thorough COVID-19 control measures

TOKYO, Japan (PRWEB) December 20, 2022

transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that its operations center, Marketing Chain Management Center Ikebukuro EAST (MCM Center Ikebukuro EAST), has received an Excellence Award, Office Environment Category at the Contact Center Japan Awards 2022 hosted by RIC TELECOM CO., Ltd. The award is designed to recognize contact centers that offer an excellent office environment for employees.

The annual Contact Center Awards is designed for contact centers and call center operators to learn from each other, and compete and refine their operational expertise. Under the office environment award category, RIC TELECOM hand-picks contact centers with 1) excellent office designs and buildings that are considerate of employees, 2) facilities committed to community involvement and environment, and 3) equipped with advanced IT systems and security measures. By recognizing and recording award winning centers, RIC TELECOM aims to disseminate the activities taken and achievements made in the centers to a wider public, and ultimately spread the value of the activities so that others can use them as proven wisdom.

transcosmos opened the MCM Center Ikebukuro EAST in Hareza Ikebukuro, a new landmark building that opened in May 2020, only a four-minute walk from a mega terminal station Ikebukuro. Focusing on creating a pleasant workplace for employees, the center offers a safe and secure workplace with thorough COVID-19 control measures as well as comfortable office facilities that keep employees motivated. In addition, the center is equipped with a support desk for agents working from home to assist agents in shifting to a home office environment from the center, thereby retaining productivity and quality of home-agents' operations. Furthermore, as a model next-gen digital contact center, the center primarily uses a cloud phone system, making it easier to smoothly deploy the latest digital services such as an automatic AI voice responder chatbot and AI response services.

■ About MCM Center Ikebukuro EAST Overview

Name: Marketing Chain Management Center Ikebukuro EAST

Address: Hareza Ikebukuro 29th- 30th floor, 1-19-1, Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Number of workstations: 600

Services: Contact center services and chat support services

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFfYPOArkfE

Entrance Relaxation Space

■ About Contact Center Awards (no translation available): https://www.cc-award.com/



About transcosmos inc.

