Cartel Blue, Inc. Reports Increased Sales and Increased Customer Engagement

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Cartel Blue, Inc. CRTL, a California-based corporation founded in 1998, pivoted towards the cannabis and cigar sectors, reported a substantial increase in consumer engagement with its existing and expanded product lines at distributolgov.com and are extensively being pushed through different channels of launching its product line. Distributol will be distributing 0.3 government legal products in convenient stores. Now legal in all 50 States after an 85 year ban, the Company can ship legal THC to consumers' homes. It is 100% federally legal.

Cartel Blue's cannabis and hemp-based consumables, including edible gummies, hemp cigars, CBD oil, and vape pens, have gained solid traction in the market and are available everywhere from 711s to small convenience stores and liquor stores throughout the United States. The products are being loved, accepted, and referred, respectively, owing to their quality and health benefits, resulting in a sizable revenue growth. Following the legalization of recreational cannabis and hemp in Mexico, the company undertook its expansion strategy by obtaining trademark rights in the country, which opened windows to potential business opportunities. Cartel Blue already has purchase orders worth $527,000 for its boutique, indoor-grown hemp cigars from a client based out of New Mexico. In addition, CRTL also will be negotiating a purchase order of $137,500 for our new Cartel cigarillos, which is scheduled to spill over into 2023.

Philip Moreb, CEO, reports that business is becoming stronger by the day, and they are likely to be reporting mass orders generated by 711s, small convenience stores and liquor stores throughout the United States especially for the Hemp Cigars and Gummies, early 2023. Philip further added, "These are hand-rolled cigars." We have yet to see any cannabis competitors for this. The boutique hemp is grown in indoor greenhouses in Florida, making it a product made in the United States. The hydroponic hemp cigars are now in demand as the majority shifts towards a healthier smoking alternative, and reports suggest that the nicotine-free, plant-based vaping trend has grown to $7.4 billion, which is projected to grow at a fast CAGR of 27.3% by 2030, and CRTL is poised to disrupt the market with its groundbreaking and competition-less hemp cigars.

To increase Cartel's production capacity and keep pace with demand, Moreb says he is considering buying a Turkish-made pre-rolling machine for the company's Ft. Lauderdale facility for $255,000. Cartel Blue has its eyes firmly fixed on the objective, and the hemp cigars have served as a needed impetus to develop a competitive edge to eventually capitalize on the market.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cartel Blue, Inc. to materially different from the statements made herein.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/148792_D4603920-A696-435A-A9A6-5786B855F3A3.jpg

For Additional Information, please contact us at:

Cartel Blue, Inc.

Investor Relations (310) 955-0099

Email: philip@cartelscigars.com

Website: www.cartelscigars.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148792