Cut Flowers Market Forecasted to Reach USD 49,074.09 million by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR 4.3% from 2020 to 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

The cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flower Type, Application and Distribution Channel," the report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

Cut Flowers Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 180 No. of Tables 75 No. of Charts & Figures 65 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Flower Type, Application, Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cut Flowers Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dümmen Orange; The Queen's Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses Company; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.

Health Benefits Associated with Cut Flowers Favor Global Market Growth

Cut Flowers are used for medicinal purpose due to the various health benefits associated with them. For instance, chrysanthemum has properties that help in reducing blood pressure and cure dizziness and insomnia. Pot marigold is used as a remedy for inflamed skin. It also prevents the spread of infection. Purple corn flower helps in stimulating the immune system, which improves the body’s resistance against viral and bacterial infection. Lavender’s aroma calms down the nervous system, reduces muscle tension, and works as an antiseptic. Moreover, various fresh flower scents are considered as a remedy in case of insomnia, disturbed sleep patterns, and drowsiness. Rose tea acts as a mild laxative. A paste or cream made from the petals does wonders to improve the condition of the skin, especially the face. Consuming a brew made from sunflowers helps greatly with ulcers and menstrual cramps. It can also be used as a wash for gargling in cases of sore throats.

The five main type of cut flowers available are rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum, and gerbera. Cut flowers are the flower buds that have been cut from the plant and are ordinarily removed from the plant for decoration. The common uses of cut flowers are in vase displays, wreaths, and garlands. The cut flowers are harvested by several gardeners from domestic gardens. There is a notable floral industry for cut flowers in most countries.

E-commerce purchases are on the rise, which can be an opportunity for the flower industry. The number of retailers (florists, large supermarkets and online specialists) selling flowers through the internet is increasing. The assortment of flowers that can be purchased online is also growing. The internet is the fastest growing market outlet in many European countries, although current market shares are typically below 10%. The online sales trend increases the importance of product uniformity, supply chain efficiency and information exchange standards. It is expected that online sales of cut flowers (both bouquets, mono-bunches and individual flowers) will further increase in the future. Internet sales often involve florists that collectively or individually produce the bouquets and flowers, or specialized bouquet producers. E-commerce will open the door to generate enthusiasm for and sales of flower-related gifts and purchases. It will also give supermarkets valuable information about consumer interest and demand. Targeting the new generation of e-commerce customers, online flower retailers keep their clients engaged with new designs and ideas. The cut flower companies are now using social media platforms to launch marketing campaigns because social media offers many benefits including targeting specific customer segments, wide reach, adaptability, and so on while being fairly inexpensive to use.

Cut Flowers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on flower type, the cut flowers market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum & gerbera, and others. The rose segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019; whereas the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rose plants range in size from compact, miniature roses, to climbers that can reach seven meters in height. Different species hybridize easily, and this has been used in the development of the wide range of garden roses. Cultivation of rose cut flower is a profitable crop for farmers. Selection of the right variety of flowers is an important tool in commercial floriculture.

Based on application, the cut flowers market is segmented into home and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. In commercial space, cut flowers are mainly used at wedding events, birthday events, funerals, commercial offices, hotels, industrial, and institutions. Flowers are a good source of plant medicine. Cut flowers are also being used majorly for corporate events.

Based on distribution channel, the cut flowers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty store/florists, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020–2028. The online portals have been beneficial in the growth and expansion of the cut flowers market in Europe. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of digital channels, with respect to strength and volume.

