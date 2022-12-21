Get flat 15% off on your first online order from Looshi's Cake Shop
Looshi's Cake Shop is a Dubai-based bakery shop announcing 15% off on your first online order.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looshi's Cake Shop
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster Y
Lakeshore Tower, Shop B07
Looshi's is one of the famous online cake delivery services in Dubai. We have successfully met the demands of our customers by providing our high quality and quick services. We are announcing a flat 15% off on your first order online.
As an expert in baked items, we make sure to prepare each product with utmost care and hygienic standards. Our flavorful cakes and other mouthwatering delights can be ordered online, or you can opt to make customised cakes for your special events. In addition, we have an exceptional range of lip-smacking cakes for all occasions, including birthday parties, wedding anniversaries, bridal showers, and other special days all around the year. In addition, Looshi's cake shop has special themed cakes for upcoming days.
Over the years, we have proven ourselves with our unique and high-quality services. We serve our customers with fast service without compromising on taste and quality. We offer both pickup and delivery services.
Over the years, we have proven ourselves with our unique and high-quality services. We serve our customers with fast service without compromising on taste and quality. We offer both pickup and delivery services. You can get your order on the same day or opt for a scheduled delivery. What sets us apart from others is our fast and reliable services. We believe in providing high-quality, trustworthy and prompt services to our customers. We follow all the safety and hygiene standards while preparing, packing, and delivering our cakes.
Our bakery shop offers freshly baked, flavorful cakes with artistic designs that make your special moments cherishable. From customised cakes and mini pastries to delectable desserts and pies – we have a wide variety of mouthwatering treats to serve your events. We serve you a variety of baked goods like cakes, desserts, cookies, and pies.
We strive hard to serve our customers with the best quality services. All orders are carefully noted, processed, baked, and hand-packed according to our quality standards. Whether it is a takeout order or an online delivery, we take pride in providing our valuable services.
Avail the chance to get our best online cake delivery services.
Walking into a cake shop and looking at the scrumptious desserts is a great experience; however, some people still love to enjoy freshly baked items while staying at their homes without leaving their comfort zone.
You are just a step away from ordering your favourite desserts and baked goods within minutes. Avail the opportunity to order our best signature bakery items with a flat 15% off on your first order.
Are you looking for dessert or cake ideas for your upcoming events? No worries! Take your time to look at the variety of desserts we offer because they are a must-have for your tables. From iconic dessert jars to 2D fondant cakes – we have a vast selection of delicacies without which your events are incomplete. It is never too late to plan your events, so we are here to serve you at your doorstep.
Our signature and iconic desserts and cakes include:
2D fondant cake slice: Covered with fondant and available in different flavours.
Milk chocolate cake: Freshly baked soft and milky chocolate cake filled with toffee and chocolate chips.
Nutella pie: Golden and crumbly crispy pie filled with Nutella available in large sizes.
Kunafa mango jar: Our signature kunafa mango jar, made with layers of fresh mangoes, kunafa, and cream, is also available for online orders.
Macarons: Soft and freshly baked macarons with various flavours (strawberry, hazelnut, chocolate, lemon, salted caramel and more) are also part of our 15% discount offer.
We believe in providing quality services to our customers to make their events memorable. We help our customers to celebrate their occasions by showing gratitude to their loved ones.
With a variety of delicious products to choose from – Looshi's Cake Shop brings you the best. From perfectly sized pastries to customised cakes, we have covered it for everyone for every occasion. So get a chance to avail 15% off on your first order from Looshi's.
We are offering a flat 15% off on your first order online. Just see it at the bottom left corner and press the blue icon. Now enter your email and your desired cake, pie, or dessert. Get 15% off on checkout and enjoy a scrumptious treat at your doorstep.
About Looshi's Cake Shop
Looshi's Cake Shop is a leading bakery products manufacturer in Dubai, UAE. We are committed to providing delightful services to our customers throughout Dubai. Created in 2014, Looshi's offers plenty of different bakery items, including cakes, pies, desserts, and cookies. In addition, we bake daily to provide fresh and flavorful products to our customers by carefully choosing pure ingredients.
Dive deep into the world of cakes and pastries @ https://www.looshis.com/
Alia El Alami
Looshi Bakery
