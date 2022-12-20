Energy Healer and Intuitive Medium Donna McGrath to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether feeling sick with the cold or flu, pandemic symptoms, or recently-diagnosed with a puzzling disease; eventually all seek out a physician. More than likely, your doctor will prescribe drugs which may or may not help.

For example, if you or a loved one is struggling with anxiety or depression, emotional or mental conditions, we seek a traditional therapist, with whom we discuss all our problems, which can possibly re-traumatize us by repeating the same story over and over again. We sometimes feel stuck in an endless loop and do not feel as if we are getting better. The medication may just mask symptoms.

Recently, more and more people are seeking out highly gifted holistic healers that bring body, mind and spirit into alignment. Instead of taking medication, now we can experience a newfound sense of freedom and ease, creating a truly healthy body on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual and finding our way back to true peace, health and wholeness.

Donna McGrath is a former NIH Molecular Biologist, highly sought-after Master Energy Healer and Intuitive Medium and author of From Corporate Mentality to Spiritual Reality, A True Out-of-Body Journey to Enlightenment, who has worked with over 60,000 clients since her 1994 transformation.

She says, “Our thoughts, words, emotions and surrounding environment (epigenetics) absolutely affect our health. What people do not realize is that disease is actually formed from the outside in. Therefore, negative thoughts, words and patterns, spiral around and around. Finally, when repeated long enough, negative patterns eventually cause dis-ease, or an un-easeful state in the body.

Our body, mind and spirits are interconnected so, for example, when we are feeling highly stressed and conflicted, these conditions can cause headaches, fatigue, and eventually can manifest into disease that shortens lifespan.

In my 1994 experience, I was gifted with the knowledge of which emotion effects which body part. With my energy work, I then intuitively identify, target and remove the specific core emotional traumas from the past that originally caused the problem. When this is done, the good news is that miraculous results often occur!

Through my Healing Your Feelings, Change your Life workshops, Conscious Communication workshops and Quantum Manifestation workshops, I teach how to transform your pent up emotions from a negative to a positive state and how to communicate and manifest miracles into your life. The result of the work helps people of all walks of life to find a life of health, abundance, love, peace and joy.”

In the early 80’s, Donna McGrath (Haidaris) was an NIH Molecular Biologist whose lab found a cure for sickle cell anemia. As a result she was privileged to be invited to the White House. The work was also featured in TIME, Newsweek, API, UPI, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Although she experienced amazing career success, she soon faced unexpected tragedy when, not only was her five year old cousin was tragically killed in a car accident, but her dear Aunt was brutally murdered. Grief stricken and devastated, she turned inward to meditation which began to help her feel inner peace and overcome grief.

In 1994, while reading the NY Times bestseller The Celestine Prophecy, she experienced a spontaneous out-of-body experience where she journeyed through the galaxy encountering God and was downloaded with the cure for all diseases.

Following the experience, she was led to work in a health food store for ten years where she guided 10,000 customers to the correct nutritional supplements to heal their conditions. She became a Reiki Master/Teacher, Hypnotherapist, and Ordained Minister as well as mastering healing modalities such as Spiritual Response Therapy, Muscle Kineseology, Integrated Energy Therapy, Theta Healing and emotional healing through flower essence modalities. She also spoke and worked at Body, Mind, Spirit Expos both nationally and internationally providing solace to 15,000 clients contacting deceased loved ones. In 1998, she began to attract clients with physical illnesses and worked with a plethora of disease conditions.

“There are so many people struggling with mental, physical, and emotional illnesses. Moreover, a countless number of them are challenged by addictions which are an aspect of fear and loneliness and can lead to lying, cheating and other maladaptive behaviors. Many people do not know that dysfunctions can be genetically cleared. Once cleared genetically, the addiction stops.”

Donna McGrath wholeheartedly encourages us to live authentically and be in touch with our hearts and souls. Rather than dwelling in needlessly worry, fear and conflict, she encourages us to identify our negative thinking and transform it into positivity and unconditional love through practicing mindfulness and purifying our energy field.

“The idea is for us to live on this earth in peace and love so we are literally in control of our emotions and for all of us, collectively, to be interacting with each other compassionately, lovingly…creating earth as it is in heaven, literally.”

Unequivocally, if we do so, we will heal the whole planet and if everyone behaves within the guides of Unconditional love, we would eliminate fighting, conflicts, wars, crimes, and violence. We would live blissfully and my mission is to bring that to fruition both personally and planetarily.”

For more information, visit www.donnamcgrath.com

Written By; Beatrice Maria Centeno