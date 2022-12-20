Global Digital Rights Management Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022”, the digital rights management market share is predicted to reach a value of $4.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.47%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digital rights management market trends are expected to reach $8.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.68%. Increasing security concerns have contributed to the growth of the digital rights management global market.

Key Trends In The Digital Rights Management Market

The advancements in data security technologies are gaining popularity in the digital rights management market. Digital rights management permits publishers or authors to regulate what paying users can do with their works. Technological advancements such as deceptive network technology and the adoption of end-to-end encryption further secure sensitive data from cyber-attacks. For instance, in February 2021, RAIR Technologies Inc. launched a decentralised digital rights management platform, built to power digital scarcity for creators.

Overview Of The Digital Rights Management Market

The digital rights management market consists of the sales of digital rights management products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the rights of the copyright owner and prevent unauthorised modification or distribution. Digital rights management permits publishers or authors to regulate what paying users can do with their works.

Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook, Others

By End Users: SMEs, Large Enterprise

By Industries: Healthcare, Music, Education, BFSI, Legal/Law, Printing and Publication, Software, Television and Film, Others

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, On Cloud

By Geography: The digital rights management global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Adobe Systems, Apple Inc., Dell EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fasoo Inc., Seclore Technology

