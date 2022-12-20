Arras Minerals Closes C$7.2 Million Financing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) (“Arras” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement that was upsized on November 21, 2022 due to strong investor demand.



The Company sold an aggregate 15,938,250 common shares at C$0.45 per share (the “Placement”) for gross proceeds of C$7.17 million.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finders’ fees in cash on a portion of the Private Placement in the amount of C$84,432.

The common shares were offered by way of prospectus exemptions in Canada and the common shares sold in the Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day.

A portion of the Private Placement is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The “related party” portion of the Private Placement is exempt from the minority approval requirement of Section 5.6 and the formal valuation requirement of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 as the board has determined that neither the fair market value of the “related party” portion of the Private Placement nor the fair market value of the consideration for the “related party” portion of the Private Placement exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company’s projects in Northeastern Kazakhstan and for general corporate purposes.

About the Beskauga Deposit: The Beskauga deposit is a gold-copper-silver deposit with an “Indicated” Mineral Resource of 111.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t gold, 0.30% copper, and 1.3 g/t silver for 1.75 million ounces of contained gold, 333.6 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 4.79 million ounces of contained silver and an “Inferred” Mineral Resource of 92.6 million tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold, 0.24% copper and 1.1 g/t silver for 1.49 million ounces of contained gold, 222.2 thousand tonnes of contained copper, and 3.39 million ounces of contained silver. The constraining open pit was optimized and calculated using a Gross Metal Value (“GMV”) cut-off of $20/tonne based on a price of $1,750/oz for gold, $3.50/lb for copper, $22/oz for silver, and with an average recovery of 85% for copper and 74.5% for gold and 50.0% for silver.

Based on exploration undertaken to date, the Beskauga deposit is interpreted by Arras to represent a gold-rich porphyry copper-gold deposit that has been overprinted by high-sulfidation epithermal mineralization, either through telescoping or due to clustering of multiple porphyry centers within the Beskauga license that have superimposed alteration and mineralization upon earlier phases. Beskauga is located within the highly under-explored Bozshakol-Chingiz Volcanic Arc, which hosts KAZ Minerals’ Bozshakol porphyry Cu-Au mine only 130 km west of Beskauga. Bozshakol is one of the largest copper resources in Kazakhstan with 1.123 billion tonnes at 0.35% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Ag in Measured and Indicated Resources. The mine has 30 Mtpa ore processing capacity and a remaining mine life of >40 years.

Arras has an Option to Purchase Agreement (“Option Agreement”) in place on the Beskauga Project with Copperbelt AG (“Copperbelt”), a private mineral exploration company registered in Zug, Switzerland. The Option to Purchase agreement was executed on January 26, 2021.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure for the Beskauga Project included in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Joshua Hughes MESci (Hons), Vice President Exploration, and a full-time employee of Arras Minerals Corp., who is also a Member and Chartered Professional Geologist (MAusIMM CP(Geo)) of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (FSEG) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London (FGS). Mr. Hughes has sufficient experience, relevant to the styles of mineralization and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Qualified Person (“QP”) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The company’s shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol “ARK”.

