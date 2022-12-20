Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare IT integration market is predicted to reach a value of $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.55%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare IT integration market is expected to reach $6.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.79%. The rapid adoption of electronic health records by physicians is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare IT integration global market.

Key Trends In The Healthcare IT Integration Market

Technological advancement in healthcare IT integration is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the healthcare IT integration market. For instance, in 2021, Lyniate, an American-based healthcare IT integration g followed by the companies operating in the healthcare IT integration global market. For instance, in 2021, Lyniate, an American-based healthcare IT integration company, launched its new product, Lyniate Envoy, with API technology from Datica Inc., which offers turnkey data exchange with any healthcare IT system, including Corepoint and Rhapsody. It also allows users to network with approximately over 1300 healthcare organizations for maintaining and monitoring patients’ data exchange using FHIP, C-CDA, DICOM, and others.

Overview Of The Healthcare IT Integration Market

The healthcare IT integration market consists of sales of healthcare IT integration products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in integrating information technology (IT) into healthcare. It includes a variety of electronic methods used for systematic collection of real-time data from patients in digital format to create a healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare IT integration allows information such as patients' medical history, current treatment information, treatment plans, important dates for treatments, laboratory reports, test results, and others to be retrieved instantly and securely available by authorised users to improve the quality of healthcare.

Market Segmentation

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Customer Segmentation And Targeting, Competitor Benchmarking, Multichannel Campaign Management, Customer Behavioural Analysis, Marketing Management

By End-User Industry: Banking And Financial Services, IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government Services, Media And Entertainment, Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Others

By Geography: The healthcare IT integration global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Orion Health, NXGN Management, LLC, iNTERFACEWARE Inc., Allscripts Healthcare

The healthcare IT integration market report analyzes healthcare IT integration market size, healthcare IT integration global market growth drivers, healthcare IT integration market segments, healthcare it integration market trends, healthcare IT integration global market major players, healthcare IT integration global market growth across geographies, and healthcare IT integration global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

