Global Flooring Adhesive Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2022”, the flooring adhesive market is predicted to reach a value of $7.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The flooring adhesive market size is expected to grow to $9.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.07%. The increase in infrastructural development in emerging countries has contributed significantly to the growth of the flooring adhesives industry.

Key Trends In The Flooring Adhesive Market

Flooring adhesives companies are increasingly adopting sustainable and eco-friendly processes to eliminate the negative impact of chemical manufacturing on the environment, focusing on reducing volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Building materials, for example, emit highly volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when exposed to high temperatures or high moisture levels. Adhesive companies can now produce products using natural raw materials such as starch, resins, lignin, and proteins thanks to advancements in technology and chemical sciences. These materials ensure that the products have a lower carbon footprint. Biodegradable adhesives are prepared to be broken down by microorganisms and bacteria. The degrading process produces carbon dioxide, water and other natural gases defined by the environment. Companies are emphasising green construction, which refers to the practise of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. For example, BASF, a German multinational chemical company, has developed new binders for flooring adhesives under their ACRONAL line that offer exceptional performance while minimising environmental impact.

Overview Of The Flooring Adhesive Market

The flooring adhesive market consists of sales of flooring adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture flooring adhesives. Flooring adhesive refers to a strong, long-lasting glue that is used to hold the flooring components to the subfloor or underlayment. The adhesive must hold the floor tiles in place and connect them to the underlying floor. It is a sticky substance used to secure the floor.

Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Urethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Vinyl, Others

By Application: Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate, Others

By Technology: Water-Based Adhesive, Solvent-Based Adhesive, Hot-Melt Based Adhesive

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The flooring adhesive global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, Henkel AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Bostik SA, Forbo Holdings AG, Pidilite Industries Limited

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Flooring Adhesive Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides flooring adhesive market forecast and in-depth flooring adhesive market research.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

