Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,897 in the last 365 days.

embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) have declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About embecta
embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

Media:
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations


Primary Logo

You just read:

embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.