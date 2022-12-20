Colostrum Market Size to Boost $128.4 million By 2027 | CAGR 4.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness regarding healthy gut is poised to increase the growth of the market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Colostrum Market size is forecast to reach $128.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Colostrum is a breast fluid produced by humans, cows, and other mammals right before breast milk is released. It’s very nutritious and consists of high levels of antibodies, which are proteins that fight infections and bacteria. The key driving factor of the market is owing to the fact that colostrum contains macronutrients, vitamins, and minerals. It’s especially high in protein compounds proline-rich polypeptides and galactooligosaccharides, that help to regulate immune responses and promote growth, including lactoferrin, growth factors, and antibodies. The compounds constituting in colostrum particularly the variety of antibodies and the protein lactoferrin like lactoperoxidase aids to prevent diarrhea associated with bacterial and viral infections. Furthermore, colostrum may enhance immunity, fight infections, and benefit gut health in both humans and animals which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Colostrum Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Colostrum-Market-Research-507355

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Colostrum Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Colostrum Market in 2020 owing to growth in the number of cases pertaining to stress, anxiety, hypertension and the rise in geriatric population throughout the region. The Colostrum Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Growing need to boost immunity in the wake of covid-19 coupled with Increasing awareness regarding healthy gut are likely to aid the market growth of the Colostrum Market report.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Colostrum Market report.

3. Ethics regarding how bovine colostrum is sourced is poised to create the hurdles for the Colostrum Market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507355

Segmental Analysis:

Colostrum Market Segment Analysis – By End Use : The bovine segment held the largest share in the Colostrum Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Colostrum Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The departmental stores segment held the largest share in the Colostrum Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Colostrum Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Colostrum Market with a major share of 43.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like the growth in the number of cases pertaining to stress, anxiety, hypertension and the rise in geriatric population contribute significantly to market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Colostrum Industry are -

1. Now Foods

2. Sterling Technology

3. Good Health New Zealand

4. Deep Blue Health New Zealand Ltd.

5. PanTheryx

Click on the following link to buy the Colostrum Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507355

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Starch Derivatives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7471/starch-derivatives-market.html

B. Citric Acid Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7368/Citric-Acid-Market-Research-Report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062