Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Trajectory

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022”, the companion animal veterinary vaccines market share is predicted to reach a value of $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global companion animal veterinary vaccines market size is expected to grow to $4.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccines market during the historic period.

Key Trends In The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market

Companies in the companion animal veterinary vaccine industry are increasingly collaborating and partnering with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary market, companion animal veterinary vaccine companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players. For instance, Merck & Co.’s subsidiary MSD Animal Health announced a strategic partnership with Vinovo B.V., a division of Viscon Hatchery Automation, the leading hatchery automation company, to provide a new standard in safe and effective Vinovo vaccination to improve bird welfare and reduce vaccine reactions. In June 2019, Zoetis collaborated with a multidisciplinary team of public and private partners spanning animal and human health.

Overview Of The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market

The companion animal veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of companion animal vaccines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture companion animal vaccines. Companion animal vaccines are substances that are used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases in pets such as dogs, birds, and cats. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product: Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Other Products

· By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

· By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

· By Geography: The global companion animal veterinary vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company (Elcano), Heska Co., Merck Animal Health, Virbac, Zoetis, ElancoCeva Sante Animal S.A., Bayer Healthcare, NEOGEN CORPORATION

The market report analyzes companion animal veterinary vaccines global market size, companion animal veterinary vaccines global market growth drivers, companion animal veterinary vaccines global market segments, companion animal veterinary vaccines market trends, companion animal veterinary vaccines global market major players, companion animal veterinary vaccines global market growth across geographies, and companion animal veterinary vaccines global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

