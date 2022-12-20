Global Chillers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Chillers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Chillers Global Market Report 2022”, the chillers market share is predicted to reach a value of $8.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global chillers market is expected to reach $10.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.80%. The rise in new commercial construction buildings is expected to propel the growth of the chillers industry.

Key Trends In The Chillers Market

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the chillers market. Companies manufacturing or supplying the chillers are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in 2019, Systemair, a Sweden-based company operating in chillers providing a range of HVAC products, signed a partnership with Panasonic, a major Japanese multinational conglomerate company that develops diverse electronic products including chillers, to develop joint integrated and sustainable HVAC solutions for commercial and residential premises.

Overview Of The Chillers Market

The chillers market consists of sales of chiller equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for controlled cooling. Chillers are defined as refrigeration system that is used to lower the temperatures of process fluids, machinery, and others by removing heat from them and transferring it to other spaces. Chillers are mainly essential for regulating and maintaining the temperatures in various industries.

Chillers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Air Cooled Chiller, Water Cooled Chiller

· By Power Range: Less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, More than 200 kW

· By Compressor Type: Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers

· By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

· By Geography: The global chillers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies Plc., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, Thermax Limited, Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea, LG Electronics

