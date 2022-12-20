Insights Into The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary vaccines market grew from $6.82 billion in 2021 to $7.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global veterinary vaccines market size is expected to grow to $9.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increase in the number of animals suffering from a range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Vaccines Market

Companies in the veterinary vaccines market are increasingly looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations to enter into new geographies and to share research and development projects.

Overview Of The Veterinary Vaccines Market

The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and the transmission of microorganisms in the animal population. Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving animal health, which also prevents the transmission of diseases from animals to humans.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines

• By Vaccine Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Vaccine Types

• By Disease Type: Anaplasmosis, Canine Parvovirus, Foot And Mouth Disease, Newcastle Disease, Distemper Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive And Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

• By Geography: The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health), Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Biovac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, and Hester Biosciences Ltd.

