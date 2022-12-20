Submit Release
Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Kenosha, Wis.

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Kenosha, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, December 19, 2022.

 

At approximately 8:19 p.m., officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter in the 1300 block of 56th Street in the City of Kenosha. Upon arrival, police were fired upon and returned gunfire with a male subject. The suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and are in varying conditions. 

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

The involved officers from the Kenosha Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

