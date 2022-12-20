Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary pharmaceuticals market will grow from $28.43 billion in 2022 to $30.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow from $37.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market

The rise of generic drugs for animal care is being seen as the latest trend in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market. The economical nature of generic drugs enables pet lovers to take care of their pets efficiently. The FDA has approved 22 generic animal drugs for cats and dogs, which has increased the adoption of generic drugs by veterinarians.

Overview Of The Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market

Veterinary pharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that are pharmacologically active and used to control, prevent, and treat diseases in animals. They have an effect when administered to animals and are rapidly broken down into active ingredients due to small intestine metabolism.

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Veterinary Vaccines, Veterinary Antibiotics, Veterinary Parasiticides, Other Types

• By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Other Routes Of Administration

• By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

• By Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

• By Geography: The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Perrigo Company PLC., Virbac SA, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC., CevaSanteAnimale, and Aratana Therapeutics.

The market report analyzes veterinary pharmaceuticals market size, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market growth drivers, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market share, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market segmentation, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market major players, veterinary pharmaceuticals market growth across geographies, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market trends and veterinary pharmaceuticals market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

