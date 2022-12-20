Insights Into The Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022”, the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is expected to grow to $17.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growing demand for meat is a significant factor that will drive the market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.

Key Trends In The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in phytogenics for higher efficiency of growth promoters through natural means. Phytogenics, sometimes also referred to as botanicals or phytobiotics, are plant-based feed additives utilised in animal nutrition. They are derived from herbs, spices, and extracts. Phytochemicals can be used in solid, dried, and ground form or as extracts, and can also be classified as essential oils and oleoresins depending on the process used to derive the active ingredients. The use of phytogenics promotes increased feed intake, improved gut function, prevention of diarrhea, and antimicrobial and antioxidative effects in livestock. Companies such as Delacon, Cargill, and BIOMIN have invested in phytogenics.

Overview Of The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market consists of sales of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers help ensure the safety of animals from various microbial diseases and also help them develop into strong and healthy adults. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segmentation

· By Type: Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters

· By Animal Type: Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture, Other Animals

· By Nature of Chemicals: Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices

· By Geography: The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck Animal Health, Cargill, Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bupo Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Alltech, Bayer Animal Health, Zoetis

