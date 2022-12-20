Online Gambling Market is Projected to Reach US$ 122.50 Billion in 2028

The Online Gambling Market is expected to reach US$ 122.50 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.39% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Online Gambling Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1648/online-gambling-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Online Gambling market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing use of mobile phones and high internet penetration among individuals for playing online games from public places and homeS.

Some factors such as legalization and cultural approval, easy access to online gambling, celebrity endorsements, and corporate censorships.

The rising availability of cost-effective mobile applications around the world.

However, signal manipulation through fake apps and app-based hacking.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Online Gambling Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo, Others),

(Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo, Others), By Device (Desktop, Mobile, Others),

(Desktop, Mobile, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Online Gambling Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market has been categorized into sports betting, casinos, poker, bingo, others. Among these, the Sports segment witnessed the largest market share in 2021 owing to rising use of digital platforms among consumers. Further, growing purchasing power in Asia Pacific further led to increasing spending capacity in online betting in sports, resulting in segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Europe market held the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register a robust CAGR during the review period. This is majorly attributed to the legalization of gambling in various countries such as Germany, Spain, Germany, Malta, and Italy. Favourable factors such as increasing popularity of online casinos, availability of high-speed internet, and rising use of smart phones further boosts the regional growth. Also, the Gambling Act 2005 imposed up by the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC) has allowed the companies to advertise their gambling sites, which is also accelerating the growth of the market in Europe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Online Gambling Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1648/online-gambling-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

William Hill PLC (UK)

Bet365 Group Ltd. (UK)

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (Ireland)

Betsson AB (Sweden)

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (UK)

The Stars Group Inc. (Canada)

888 Holdings PLC (UK)

Sky Betting & Gaming (UK)

Kindred Group PLC (Malta)

GVC Holdings PLC (UK)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Online Gambling Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Online Lottery Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1224/online-lottery-market.html

Esports Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2697/esports-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176