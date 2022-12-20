Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1365.86 Million in 2028

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is expected to reach US$ 1365.86 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing demand for processed food.

Rising production of pharmaceutical and cosmetic & personal care products.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Source Type (Wood-Based, Non-Wood Based),

(Wood-Based, Non-Wood Based), By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others),

(Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Insights

Market Trends by Source Type

The market is segmented as wood-based and non-wood based. The wood-based segment dominated the market in 2021, in terms of both value and volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The chemical properties of MCC yielded from various wooden sources differ owing to the variance in the composition of alpha-cellulose in different kinds of wood obtainable. Commercially available MCC is largely formed from wood-based sources.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The pharmaceutical application segment dominated the market in 2018, and it is likely to lead the market in the coming five years as well.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe accounted for the largest market for MCC in 2021. The market is majorly driven by the rising investments in drug development and the incessant efforts of the pharmaceutical companies to deliver premium-quality products. Further, the economic repossession and the rise in the employment rate are the prime factors for growth of the processed-food industry in the region, which in turn, corroborates the development of the market in the food & beverage application. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.Kg

The Dow Chemical Company

Foodchem International Corporation

Gujarat Microwax Limited

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

