Otoscopes Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Prestige Medical, CellScope, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Rudolf Riester GmbH, GF Health Products, Inc. and Mindmark Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Otoscopes Market by Type (Video Otoscopes, Full-Sized Otoscopes, and Pocket Otoscopes), by Modality (Wireless, and Wired Digital) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the otoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2021 to reach US$ 168.02 million by 2030. The introduction of technologically advanced products is increasing market growth.

The global otoscopes market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, modality, end user, and region.

Rising prevalence of ear-diseases is a key factor driving the global otoscopes market. Numerous physical, psychological, and social health issues are linked to hearing loss. The need for technologically advanced products is further increased by the rise in the percentage of people with ear problems. Smartphone connectivity, resound assist, and own voice processing are some of the most exciting developments in hearing aid technology. As a result of all these new advancements, the otoscopes market is expanding significantly.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

According to type, the market for otoscopes is divided into three categories:

Video Otoscopes

Full-Sized Otoscopes

Pocket Otoscopes

The video otoscopes section is the leading segment. The market for video otoscopes is expanding due to the benefits offered by it. The increased patient preference towards health and wellbeing, higher patient and physician satisfaction from the novel tools, and the ability specialists to compare pre- and post-treatment data is increasing its demand is supporting market expansion. Video otoscopes provide high functionality, efficiency, and convenience. For instance, the MedRx video otoscope from e3 diagnostics is gaining popularity as the most practical product on the market and only needs software and a USB port on a computer to work.

Excerpts from ‘by Modality’

The global market for otoscopes is divided into wireless and wired digital segments based on modality. The wired digital segment holds majority of shares. Segment growth is accelerating with the introduction of novel products with significant R&D. Benefits include improving patient education and compliance as well as making it simple for the practitioner to see pathology and address issues with patients. Patients can receive real-time monitoring through the wired device. Easy "plug and play" setup and use made it possible by the design. The PC software is straightforward to install and offers high-resolution images that are easy to save to the patient record or email to clients or coworkers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global otoscopes market according to geography has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has dominated the global market owing to the availability of a variety of technically advanced otoscopes, and rising investments by public and private organizations. Asia Pacific market is expected to show high CAGR in the forecast period due to improving healthcare standards, increasing awareness, rising hospital and clinics densities, and better access to healthcare services.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global otoscopes market are:

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

GF Health Products, Inc.

Prestige Medical

Mindmark Corporation

CellScope, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

American Diagnostics Corporation

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Orlvision GmbH

Table of Content

