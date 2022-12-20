Nanocomposites Market is Projected to Reach US$ 14.54 Billion in 2028

The Nanocomposites Market is expected to reach US$ 14.54 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.12% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Nanocomposites Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Nanocomposites market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing adoption in automotive, packaging, defense, and aerospace industries/applications.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Nanocomposites Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Carbon Nanotubes, Metal Oxide, Nanofiber, Nanoclay, Graphene, and Others)

(Carbon Nanotubes, Metal Oxide, Nanofiber, Nanoclay, Graphene, and Others) By Application Type (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors, Coating, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, and Others)

(Packaging, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors, Coating, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Nanocomposites Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented as carbon nanotubes, metal oxide, nanofiber, nanoclay, graphene, and others. The Nanoclay Segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The significant share of the nanoclay segment is attributed to the huge demand from packaging and automotive applications.

Market Trends by Application Type

The nanocomposites market is segmented as packaging, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, coating, aerospace & defense, energy, and others. The Packaging Segment accounted for the largest share by application, owing to the vast demand from applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and electronics devices. This increase in demand is mainly due to the improved physical and mechanical properties of nanocomposites.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market. The Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR due to the presence of a large number of nanocomposite manufacturers. High adoption of advanced technologies coupled with high demand from the automotive, electronics, and semiconductor applications in China is expected to boost the nanocomposites market in Asia Pacific.

COVID-19 Impact on the Nanocomposites Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Nanocor Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Zyvex Technologies Inc.

Arkema Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Powdermet Inc.

RTP Company

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Unidym Inc.

Nanocyl S.A.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Nanocomposites Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176