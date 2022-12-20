Aviation Lubricant Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1160.53 Million in 2028

The Aviation Lubricant Market is expected to reach US$ 1160.53 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aviation Lubricant Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aviation Lubricant market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising aircraft orders driven by the snowballing passenger traffic globally.

Escalating attention on improved efficiency of aircraft systems.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aviation Lubricant Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants and Additives)

(Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants and Additives) By Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business and General Aviation)

(Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business and General Aviation) By Technology Type (Mineral-Based, Synthetic)

(Mineral-Based, Synthetic) By End-User Type (OEM, MRO)

(OEM, MRO) By Application Type (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others)

(Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





Aviation Lubricant Market Insights



Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as hydraulic fluid, engine oil, grease, and special lubricants and additives. The engine oil segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming five years. The growth of this segment is owing to the progression of advanced aircraft engines and the rise in the commercial aircraft fleets.

Market Trends by Aviation Type

The market is segmented as commercial aviation, military aviation, and business and general aviation. The military aviation segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by the rising number of aircraft orders for military aviation across the globe.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The market is segmented as mineral-based and synthetic. The synthetic segment is expected to register a higher growth during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to the growing demand for advanced lubricants to improve the performance of an aircraft.

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market is segmented as OEM and MRO. The MRO segment was estimated to remain dominant during forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the rise in the aircraft fleet of the emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors, during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as hydraulic systems, engine, landing gears, airframe, and others. The engine segment was estimated to impose the aviation lubricant market during forecast period. The growth of this segment was attributed to the increase in the use of specialized and advanced lubricants.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America was estimated to remain dominant in the global aviation lubricant market in 2021. Giant commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Lockheed Martin (US) are based in North America. Also, the region holds the largest aircraft fleet in the world, and thus, creates a huge demand for aviation lubricant products. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aviation Lubricant Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

BP plc

Candan Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

The Phillips 66 Company

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell

Nye Lubricants, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aviation Lubricant Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

