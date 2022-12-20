Veterinary Disposables Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary disposables market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2021 to $0.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The global veterinary disposables market size is expected to grow to $0.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the veterinary disposables market during the historic period.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Disposables Market

Companies in the veterinary disposables industry are increasingly investing in mergers and acquisitions with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary disposables market, companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players through acquisitions and mergers.

Overview Of The Veterinary Disposables Market

Veterinary disposables refer to a type of product that is meant for single use and is used during the treatment and surgeries of diseases such as cardiology and neurology diseases in animals. The product reduces patient discomfort and distress and the chances of errors during surgical operations.

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Wound Management Consumables, Fluid Administration and Therapy Consumables, Airway Management Consumables, Gastroenterology Consumables, Needles, Other Types

• By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types

• By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary disposables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group PLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henry Schein, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Jorgensen Laboratories, BD, Cardinalhealth, and Medtronic.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Veterinary Disposables Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides veterinary disposables market outlook. The market report analyzes veterinary disposables market size, veterinary disposables global market growth drivers, veterinary disposables global market segments, veterinary disposables global market major players, veterinary disposables market growth across geographies, veterinary disposables global market trends and veterinary disposables market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The veterinary disposables market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

