Insights Into The Global Medical Feed Additives Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022”, the medical feed additives market grew from $12.76 billion in 2021 to $14.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global medical feed additives market size is expected to grow to $18.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. An increase in the prevalence of diseases among animals is driving the growth of the medicated feed additives market.

Key Trends In The Medical Feed Additives Market

Companies in the medical feed additives market are introducing new feed medicated additives formed as a result of a combination of two or more medicated feed additives. More than 70% of manufacturers are now using more than one feed additive in animal feed to increase the efficiency of the product.

Overview Of The Medical Feed Additives Market

The medical feed additives global market consists of sales of medical feed additives and related services to prepare complete food for animals. Medical feed additives help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, which results in better productivity and prevents animals from diseases. The medical feed additives industry includes companies that produce animal feed additives such as vitamins and probiotics, preservatives, antioxidants, digestibility enhancers, gut flora stabilizers, and others.

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino Acids

• By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture

• By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premix Feeds, Base Mixes

• By Class type: Type A, Type B, Type C

• By Geography: The global medical feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zoetis Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adisseo France Sas, Alltech Inc., Hipro Animal Nutrition, BASF SE, Biostadt India Limited.

