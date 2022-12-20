Warehouse Management System Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022”, the warehouse management system market is predicted to reach a value of $2.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.77%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The warehouse management system market is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.15%. Increasing demand from e-commerce companies for larger warehouses with better tracking and forecasting is expected to drive the warehouse management system market.

Key Trends In The Warehouse Management System Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the warehouse management system market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in May 2020, a US-based provider of technology solutions for distribution centres launched the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution, which marks the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system (WMS). The new warehouse management system unifies every aspect of distribution and contains unified control, which allows management team members to quickly visualize, diagnose, and take action anywhere in their supply chain.

Overview Of The Warehouse Management System Market

The warehouse management system market consists of sales of warehouse management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are used by companies to manage and control daily warehouse operations, from the moment goods and materials enter a distribution or fulfilment centre until the moment they leave. Warehouse management systems include inbound and outbound logistics tools for picking and packing processes, resource utilization, analytics, and others.

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Offering: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On Premises, Cloud

• By Function: Labor Management System, Analytics And Optimization, Billing And Yard Management, Systems Integration And Maintenance

• By Application: Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global warehouse management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corp., Infor, PTC, SAP SE, PSI Logistics GmbH, IBM Corp., Tecsys, Blue Yonder, Honeywell International Inc., Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd, HighJump Software

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides warehouse management system market outlook and in-depth warehouse management system market research. The market report analyzes warehouse management system market size, warehouse management system market growth drivers, warehouse management system market segments, warehouse management system market major players, warehouse management system market growth across geographies, and warehouse management system market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



