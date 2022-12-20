At 9.0 % CAGR, Automotive Foam Market Size Worth USD 51.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in automotive production along with the surging demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Foam Market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Automotive Foam Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$ 51.7 billion by 2027. Automotive foams can be categorized into various types which include polyolefin, styrene, polyvinyl chloride, phenolic, melamine, polyurethane foam and more. They are used in a wide range of automotive applications such as car trunk systems, dashboard fillers, seating elements, door panels, shock-absorbing components and other similar applications. The expansion of automotive foam is primarily driven by its usage in the automotive industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Foam Market highlights the following areas -

1. The polyurethane foam type in Automotive Foam Market held a significant share in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with excellent impact resistance and stain resistance made it stand out in comparison to other types of automotive foam available in the market.

2. Passenger car segment held the largest share in Automotive Foam Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for automotive foam from the passenger car sector across the world. The ability of automotive foams such as sound absorption, vibration or shock absorption and insulation makes them ideal for use in multiple components within passenger cars.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Foam Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the automotive sector of the region. For instance, recent insights from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) state that the total automobile production in 2021 in Asia-Pacific increased by 28% in comparison to 2020.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Automotive Foam Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Polyurethane foam segment held a significant Automotive Foam Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of automotive foam. For instance, polyurethane foam offers better noise reduction and shock absorption in comparison to polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, phenolic and other types of automotive foam. It also offers better electrical insulation properties along with higher dimensional stability and durability as compared to other types of automotive foam.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Automotive Foam Market share of around 35% in the year 2021. The consumption of automotive foam is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the automotive sector. For instance, recent insights published by the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) during the fourth quarter of 2020 state that around 25 million, 3.5 million, 8 million and 3.4 million units of vehicles were produced in China, South Korea, Japan and India, respectively, which in turn, contributed to approx. 50% of the global automobile production during the year 2020.

3. The passenger car segment held the largest Automotive Foam Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing production of passenger cars across the world. For instance, recent insights from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) state that total passenger car production during the fourth quarter of 2020 reached around 34 million in Asia-Pacific, 14 million in Europe, 1.3 million in the Middle East/Africa, 1.7 million in South America and 9.6 million in North America respectively.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Foam Industry are -

1. Johnson Controls

2. Woodbridge Foam Corporation

3. Lear Corporation

4. Bridgestone Corporation

5. BASF SE



