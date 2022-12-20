Global Silicon Photonics Market Growth Trajectory

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022”, the silicon photonics market is predicted to reach a value of $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global silicon photonics market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.23%. Growing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the growth of the silicon photonics market.

Key Trends In The Silicon Photonics Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the silicon photonics market, with companies launching new products with advanced technologies such as high power and optical filtering tolerance. For instance, in September 2021, NeoPhotonics Corp, a US-based designer and manufacturer of silicon photonics, launched a CFP2-DCO module with 0dBm output power for ROADM-based metro, regional, and long-haul networks. This product has a transmission speed of 400 Gbps over a range of 1,500 km. This system contains an ultra-pure Nano tunable laser, as well as a Class 40 coherent receiver and coherent driver modulator that can transmit data at up to 67 Gbaud. This allows for longer-distance transmission while also improving the receiver optical signal-to-noise ratio (rOSNR).

Overview Of The Silicon Photonics Market

The silicon photonics market consists of sales of silicon photonics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a new technology in which data is transferred among computer chips by optical rays. Optical rays can carry huge amounts of data in less time than electrical conductors. Semiconductor-grade silicon is used in silicon photonics for the integration of active and passive integrated photonic circuits with electronic components. Silicon photonics is the new study and application of photonic systems for generating, processing, manipulating, and also using for faster data transfer both between and within microchips.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, Sensors

• By Component: Laser, Modulator, Photodetector, Filter, Wave Guide

• By Application: Data Centers And High-Performance Computing, Telecommunication, Military, Defense And Aerospace, Medical And Life Science, Others

• By Geography: The global silicon photonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Acacia Communications, Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, MACOM Technology, Finisar Corporation, Globalfoundries Inc., IBM Corporation, Ii-Vi Incorporated, Inphi, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides silicon photonics global market forecast and in-depth silicon photonics global market research.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

