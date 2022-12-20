More than 30 Yongkang's Enterprises Flow to UAE to Start Overseas Trade

/EIN News/ -- YONG KANG, CHINA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next 5 days, more than 30 Yongkang's enterprises will depart for the UAE to participate in the 13th China (UAE) Trade Fair held in Dubai, UAE, and to hold activities such as the Yongkang Hardware Industry Promotion Meeting in the meantime.





"Man, I'm off!" At about 4:30 a.m. today (Dec. 18), Shi Huanchang, head of the market development team of Zhejiang Feiyang Cup Industry Co., Ltd. passed the message to the UAE partners thousands of kilometers away, and then embarked on an "ice-breaking journey".

This morning, the 23-member business exhibition promotion group organized by the Yongkang Municipal Government assembled and set off, which is also the first group of Jinhua "ten counties and ten groups" to expand the market, Yongkang City government and enterprises to link up and "break the ice to the sea".

The day before the return of time, Shi Huanchang and his business team finally decided to bring four samples with their own characteristics to the trip after many rounds of discussion. "We selected the samples fully take into account the actual situation of the local market, whether it is color, style are 'careful', one of them is access to the Huawei HiLink ecosystem of intelligent water cup, we want to use it to enter the Middle East market of high-end intelligent water cup field. " In an interview, Shi Huanchang hand holding this smart mug, as if holding the charge of the horn, can not hide the excitement.

In recent years, with the steady promotion of the "Belt and Road" initiative, China's economic and trade relations with the Middle East countries have been deepening. Aware of the huge business opportunities in the Middle East market, Feiyang has increased the pace of market development. At present, the Middle East market accounts for about 5% of the company's sales, and the figure is still rising.

With the continuous optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the "window period" will be ushered in to seize the single, the Yongkang Municipal Government led a number of enterprises to take the lead in "going out", the purpose is to release to the whole society to seize orders, expand the market, grasp the positive signal of business opportunities, to encourage the city More than 10,000 foreign trade enterprises in the city have firm confidence in development and enhanced development expectations.

"Our goal is to get 50 million orders." At the airport, Zhejiang Jinlin Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. general manager Ying Lingzhi said with confidence. "We will let the high-tech materials that break the international technology monopoly debut in the UAE and give the company more opportunities for development." Yao Xiangjiang, chairman of Zhejiang Qianxi Longfiber Special Fiber Co., Ltd. is also full of morale.

The words "seeking business opportunities" and "seeing is believing" have become the consensus of Yongkang's business exhibition and promotion group. The enterprises in charge of the delegation have taken this trip as an effective way to achieve the "open door" in the New Year, and each of them has riveted their energies.

Foreign trade is connected to the domestic market and the international market, which is the key hub to promote "double circulation". Yongkang city business department research data show that in the global epidemic repeatedly, the overseas market continues to downturn in the reality, the city about 61.8% of export enterprises in January to October this year, orders have been reduced, nearly 60% of enterprises in October new export orders than the same period in previous years have declined, "go out", it is urgent.

In order to "stabilize growth", this year, Yongkang City anchored "the world's hardware capital" goal, the development and introduction of a number of deepening economic stability and quality of a series of initiatives. Stabilization, multiple measures to guide foreign trade enterprises to expand the market, to promote supply and procurement docking, in the crisis to find new opportunities. Since the first half of this year, Yongkang City Bureau of Commerce has been actively encouraging foreign trade enterprises and cross-border e-commerce enterprises to expand the market at sea, sorting out and summarizing the exhibition plans of enterprises in advance, through online communication and "enterprise visits" and other field docking, going into the front line to promote the policy of participating in exhibitions to develop the market, and opening green channels for overseas exhibitions to facilitate enterprises to participate in exhibitions abroad. The green channel is opened to facilitate enterprises' participation in overseas exhibitions.

Up to now, Yongkang city business department has coordinated and organized 86 enterprises (42 of them adopt the mode of proxy exhibition) to participate in 11 exhibitions in 8 countries, such as Germany Cologne Hardware Fair, Russia Moscow MITEX Hardware Fair, Japan Tokyo Gift Fair, etc., and organized more than 276 enterprises to participate in domestic key exhibitions such as Canton Fair and China Cross-border E-commerce Fair; and 337 enterprises are listed in the We have also included 337 enterprises in the white list for entry and exit documents and helped outbound exhibitors apply for financial subsidies for round-trip air tickets.

