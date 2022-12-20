Enterprise Risk Management Market Explores Huge Growth of 6591.92 Million by 2029, Trends, Insights, and Key Players
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Enterprise Risk Management Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “Enterprise Risk Management Market” highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The most appropriate, exclusive, realistic, and admirable Enterprise Risk Management Market research report is delivered with loyalty to all business needs. With the precise base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this industry report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the key accomplishing factors in this market report. The report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements. An international Enterprise Risk Management Market document is given by the DBMR team with reliability and the way in which expected.
Global Enterprise Risk Management Market was valued at USD 4328.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6591.92 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. On-Premises segment is expected to witness high growth in the respective market owing to the rise in adoption of on-premise based risk management solutions. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Enterprise Risk Management Market Overview:
Enterprise risk management (ERM) refers to a framework for managing organizational risk. Organizational risk is known to be a broad term, and it can encompass concerns including employee safety and sensitive data to meeting statutory regulations. Risk can be both internal, and external.
List of the leading companies operating in the Enterprise Risk Management Market includes:
IBM (US)
(France)
(US)
Infosys Limited (India)
Oracle (India)
SAP SE (Germany)
LogicManager, Inc. (US)
MetricStream Inc. (US)
(Netherlands)
Dell Inc. (US)
SAS Institute Inc. (US)
Enablon France SAS (France)
Intelex Technologies (Canada)
Microsoft (US)
Thomson Reuters. (Canada)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)
SAI Global Pty Limited. (Australia)
ProcessGene Ltd. (Israel)
Ideagen Plc. (UK)
NAVEX Global, Inc. (US)
MEGA International (France)
Alyne GmbH. (Germany)
Recent Development
Wolter Kluwer's Compliance Solution announced news regarding the Deposit and IRA Document Suite (DIDS) in May’2021. These feature a full library of deposit and IRA (individual retirement account) banking documents.
MetricStream held hands with SmarTek21 in January’2021. The partnership aims at providing customers an improved AI-powered virtual agent experience on the MetricStream Platform and products.
Enterprise Risk Management Market Dynamics
Drivers
Management of Risks
The use of enterprise risk management (ERM) among organizations for understanding, anticipating and holistically managing their risks acts as one of the major factors driving the enterprise risk management market. These solutions are effective to make strategic decisions effectively, and respond efficiently.
Implementation of Stringent Regulations
The rise in implementation of stringent regulations and mandates by the government across various end-user verticals accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the adoption of eGRC solutions that fulfill the need for audit, management, and compliance, among others has a positive impact on the market.
Rise in Threats
The rise in threats amongst organizations due to digitalization and sharing of large amount of data accelerate further influence the market. The increase in cybersecurity threat is acting as another factor driving the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the enterprise risk management market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in number of development activities extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost of installation along with rising complexities in developing software are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of awareness about the various benefits of eGRC, and changes in the company’s code of conduct and organizational structures are projected to challenge the enterprise risk management market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This enterprise risk management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on enterprise risk management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Enterprise Risk Management Market Scope and Market Size
Components
Hardware
Software
Services
Organization Size
Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Deployment
Cloud
On-Premises
Institution
Banks
Credit Unions
Specialty Finance
Thrifts
Enterprise Risk Management Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the enterprise risk management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the enterprise risk management market due to the rise in digital transformation across banking institution along with favourable government laws and regulations within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the adoption of ERM solutions by various business segments in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Some of the key questions answered in these Enterprise Risk Management market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Enterprise Risk Management?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Enterprise Risk Management?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Enterprise Risk Management?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Enterprise Risk Management?
What are the Enterprise Risk Management opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Enterprise Risk Management Industry?
Table of Content: Global Enterprise Risk Management Market
INTRODUCTION
MARKET SEGMENTATION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
REGIONAL REASONING
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INSTITUTION
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET: SWOT ANALYSIS
COMPANY PROFILE
QUESTIONNAIRE
RELATED REPORTS
