Injection Molded Plastic Market Size Expected to Reach USD 450 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Technological Advancement in Injection Molding will boost the Injection Molded Plastic Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Injection Molded Plastics Market size is estimated to reach US$450 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Injection molding refers to the process which is used to make plastic components which are then used by various industries like automobile, aerospace, packaging, medical, etc. Hence plastics like polystyrene, polypropylene, polyamide, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are some commonly used injections of molded plastic, that have unique properties such as light-weighted, weather-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and high durability, thus providing high and efficient performance. Thus, high-performance injection-molded plastic has high industrial applications especially in the automotive industry where it is used to make light weighed interior and exterior parts. The drivers that have positively impacted injection-molded market growth are increasing demand by the industrial sector like packaging, automotive, medical, and technological advancements in injection molding. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Injection Molded Plastic Market highlights the following areas -
1. The medical sector is replacing its metal components and equipment with plastic injection molded products as they have various design options, a high recycling rate, and fewer manufacturing side effects. Such replacements will increase demand for injection-molded plastic in the medical sector
2. Injection-molded plastic is light weighted and provides better resistance from corrosion and different weathers, hence such unique properties of injection-molded plastic offer them good growth opportunities in the automotive & aerospace sector.
3. Asia-Pacific dominates the injection-molded plastic market, as the region has major end-user industries like automobile, electronics, food & beverage holding high demand in countries like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, etc.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polypropylene held the largest part in the injection-molded plastic market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. This is owing to its high properties like lightweight, shock resistant, low friction, chemical corrosion resistance, etc. Polypropylene has high industrial applicability like in the automobile sector and is used in gears. In the medical sector, it is used in sterilization of medical equipment like syringes, medical vials, and in construction sector it is used for electric cable insulation & piping system. As sectors like the construction sector are showing rapid development with new infrastructure and construction projects in line, hence this will positively impact the demand for polypropylene in such sectors.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest part in the injection-molded plastic market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. This is attributable to factors like growing demand for the automobile in countries like China, India and the growing food industry in Asia. Hence as injection-molded plastic is used in the automobile industry for making interiors as well as exterior parts like dashboards, seat covers, bonnet, bumpers etc. and in the food & beverage sector it is used for making food packaging containers, bottles, bags, etc.
3. Packaging held the largest part in the injection-molded plastic market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. This is owing to factors like the increase in demand for durable and non-toxic packaging material by sectors like food & beverage for packaging. Various food-grade materials like low-density polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene used in plastic injection molding have unique properties like high durability, chemical resistance, tolerance of all-weather type, etc. which makes them efficient packaging materials in the food sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Injection Molded Plastics Industry are -
1. DuPont
2. Dow Inc.
3. BASF SE
4. Toshiba Corporation
5. Hunstman Corporation
