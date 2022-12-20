Arrest Made in a Stolen Auto and Robbery Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a stolen auto and robbery offenses that occurred in the Third District.

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 am, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle in the 200 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast, and fled the scene. CCN: 22-183-836

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 10:51 am, the suspects approached the victims at 1st Street and W Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and attempted to take their property. The suspects then fled the scene. No property was obtained. CCN: 22-183-928

Armed Robbery: On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 11:55 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. One of the suspects brandished a knife and attempted to stab a victim. An additional suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-183-957

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Assault with Intent to Rob, and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###