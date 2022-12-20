CE to visit Beijing for four-day duty visit

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will visit Beijing from 21 to 24 December, to report to state leaders on the Government work done past year and on the policy blueprint for next year.
While the Chief Executive is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.