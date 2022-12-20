CE: Advance stable development for Macao in the new era

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today called for further effort to put into effect the Central Government’s decisions and plans, by upholding and perfecting the “One country, two systems” principle, and translating it into actual deeds, in order to promote the stable and healthy development of Macao in the new era.

Mr Ho urged people from all walks of life to learn about the aspirations set out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which would be guidelines currently and for the future.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during a reception to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). The reception was held by the MSAR Government and took place at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

In his speech, Mr Ho said Macao's economy, the livelihoods of its people, and local employment, had been severely impacted over the past three years amid recurring COVID-19 outbreaks. With the strong leadership and support of the Central Government, the MSAR Government had always adhered to the national epidemic prevention policy, prioritising people’s safety and health, and uniting all sectors of society. Such concerted efforts had ensured Macao could safely overcome the severest challenges, including the severe 18 June outbreak.

Looking ahead to 2023, Mr Ho said the MSAR Government would respond to the latest epidemic-related developments, in order to optimise prevention measures as appropriate, and implement the “20 adjusted measures” and the “10 new measures” announced by the State Council. The focus of epidemic control had changed from infection prevention and control to medical treatment, thereby safeguarding people’s health and preventing severe cases, highlighted Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government would closely monitor the epidemic-related situation and the degree of severity of confirmed cases, and allocate medical resources as needed. This would be in order effectively to lower the incidence either of severe cases or the risk of fatal ones, to safeguard people’s lives and health, and to minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

With the gradual relaxation of restrictions on movement of people; the completion of the gaming concessions public tender and the signing of the relevant contracts; and the orderly implementation of the “1+4” strategy for advancing adequate economic diversification, Macao would definitely overcome its predicament, and embrace a new horizon in terms of post-pandemic development.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government, while maximising its efforts in epidemic prevention and control, would continue upholding the “One country, two systems” principle; firmly implement its administrative work; and promote continuous development of various undertakings in Macao.

Over the past three years, the MSAR Government had always adhered to the principle of serving the public, giving priority to improving people's livelihoods, and striving to resolve problems related to employment, housing, healthcare, and the care of the elderly.

The MSAR Government had launched multiple rounds of financial relief measures, to stabilise the economy, safeguard local employment, and alleviate people’s hardships. The actual expenditure on maintaining regular welfare for Macao residents was about 68.3 billion patacas, and the actual expenditure for providing financial assistance in response to the pandemic was about 32.3 billion patacas – resulting in a total expenditure of approximately 100.6 billion patacas.

The MSAR Government had also implemented the “five-rung housing ladder” policy; actively facilitated the development of the “Big Health” industry via advancement of the Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, and by utilising traditional Chinese medicine research and development as an entry point. Macao had also been developing three other key industries i.e., modern financial services; high and new technology; and exhibitions and conventions, plus commerce and trade, and culture and sports.

Mr Ho also mentioned the completed revision of the gaming laws and regulations, and the public tender and contract signing for the new gaming concessions; and the legislation of the Legal System for Importing Talented People. The latter was part of the effort to provide quality human resources as support for the development of the four key industries.

In his speech, the Chief Executive talked about the MSAR Government’s effort to adhere to the rule of law, effectively safeguard national security, and continuously improve the overall quality and standard of governance in Macao.

The MSAR Government had worked to ensure firm implementation of the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, and facilitated amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security. In addition, the MSAR Government had completed legislative work on schedule; finished restructuring 28 public departments and 13 autonomous funds; launched the 2.0 version of the Macao One Account service, for the convenience of the public and businesses; and gradually deepened public administration reform.

Mr Ho detailed the work done to support people’s livelihoods. It included: making good progress with construction of the fourth Macao-Taipa bridge, the three Light Rapid Transit (LRT) lines connected by an interchange station, and developing the road network in New Urban Zone Area A. The reclamation for New Urban Zone Area C, the construction of the pedestrian system around Guia Hill, and other projects relating to people’s livelihoods, had been completed.

The MSAR Government has worked to integrate more proactively into the overall national development plan, said Mr Ho. The Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region had been published, in order to align comprehensively with the national development strategy. The MSAR Government had actively participated in the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the “Belt and Road” initiative. There had been significant results in the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and steady progress in the establishment of strategies relating to “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base”.

In the coming year, the MSAR Government would fully implement the spirit of the CPC 20th National Congress, and the series of important instructions from President Xi Jinping. In accordance with overall policy direction, Macao would effectively seize opportunities arising from national development; make good use of the policies and measures introduced by the Central Government in support of Macao’s development; focus on promoting economic recovery; actively improve people’s livelihoods; solve the deep-rooted conflicts and problems in economic and social development; expedite adequate economic diversification and the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and better integrate into the overall national development plan. These would help Macao to continue breaking new ground in various undertakings, and make new contributions to realise the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation through the Chinese Path to Modernisation, added Mr Ho.

At the reception, Mr Ho also announced that “Macao Student Science Satellite I” has been released successfully from the China Space Station into orbit. The project illustrated the country’s steadfast support for including Macao and the Greater Bay Area in the country’s science research effort. In addition, the MSAR had received a congratulatory message from China’s three astronauts currently in orbit – Mr Fei Junlong, Mr Deng Qingming and Mr Zhang Lu – on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the MSAR.

Approximately 350 guests attended today’s reception for the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. They included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Mr Ho Hau Wa; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Deputy Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Dai Jinsong; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai; members of the Executive Council and of the Legislative Assembly; Government principal officials; Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In the morning, the Chief Executive and approximately 250 guests had attended a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square, to mark the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.