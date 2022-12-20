CE thanks Central Government for launching “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, sincerely thanked the Central Government for launching today a control mechanism enabling motor vehicles with only a Macao registration plate to enter mainland China (the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy).

The policy would create new opportunities for Macao people in terms of where they choose to live, aid Macao’s participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and support Macao’s integration into the overall national development plan, said Mr Ho.

From 1 January 2023, non-commercial small motor vehicles with only a Macao registration plate may enter Guangdong Province, subject to the latter’s control mechanism. Applications to take part in the scheme open from today.

The Chief Executive said the country served as solid support for Macao, and the Central Government had always been concerned about Macao. Today’s preferential measure was more good news for Macao, especially amid the celebration of the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). It was another favourable measure by the Central Government, following its announcement on 23 September of a series of measures to support Macao’s economic recovery, expedite Macao’s infrastructure development, and promote Macao’s adequate economic diversification.

The launch of the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy was a further demonstration of the Central Government’s care and support for the MSAR, and of its positive response to the issues that concerned Macao people, said Mr Ho. This policy would make it much more convenient for Macao residents either to take short-term business trips, to study, to work, to live, or to travel, in the mainland. That applied particularly in relation to the nine mainland cities that form part of the Greater Bay Area. It would also expand opportunities for Macao people in terms of where they wish to live, and facilitate exchanges between Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area.

The Chief Executive also thanked the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, the relevant national Ministries and Commissions, the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Guangdong Government, for their strong support.

To help implement the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the MSAR Government had striven to meet the needs of Macao residents wishing to drive motor vehicles into and out of mainland China. In 2018, Macao had received a letter from the Transport Department of Guangdong Province regarding conditions of application and requirements for allowing Macao private vehicles to travel to Guangdong Province via Zhuhai Port at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In November 2020, Guangdong Province had invited submission of opinions on a control mechanism for Macao motor vehicles to enter and exit mainland China via Zhuhai Port at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The MSAR Government had then continued maintaining close communication with relevant ministries, commissions and departments of the Central Government and of the Guangdong Government. After a series of negotiations and evaluations, the policy was finalised at the end of 2022.