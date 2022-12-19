Submit Release
The President of Kazakhstan to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, December 19 - On 21-22 December this year, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the program of the visit, high-level talks will be held to discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

The main issues of the summit are the further deepening of strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, increasing the volume of mutual trade, promoting mutually beneficial projects of industrial cooperation, enhancing collaboration in agriculture, transport and logistics, continuing active interregional, cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The heads of state are expected to launch several large joint investment projects.

Following the meetings, it is planned to adopt a solid package of bilateral agreements on priority areas of practical interaction.

Source: UzA

