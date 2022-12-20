Latin America Rice Market Price, Growth, Demand, Research, Analysis 2023-2028
Latin America Rice Market To Show Production Pathways In 2023-2028 Due To Increased Mindful & Healthy Eating Style Of ConsumersSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El informe del estudio de mercado de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘El Mercado del Arroz en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una visión estructurada del mercado, examinando sus diversos segmentos y variables clave como longitud del arroz, canal de distribución y las regiones. La investigación recoge un sólido pronóstico de la presencia de factores clave de éxito y limitaciones, sigue a los proveedores bien establecidos y las últimas tendencias de la industria que impactan en el objetivo de crecimiento del mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado y la relación entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio del producto, junto con la auditoría de los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The market study report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Rice Market 2023-2028’ , gives structured insights into the market, examining its diverse segments and key variables such as rice length, distribution channel, and key regions. The research gathers robust forecasting of the presence of key success factors and constraints, tracks well-established vendors, and the latest trends in the industry that impact the growth goal of the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, and the relationship between consumer demand and product price, coupled with the audit of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,7%
El volumen medio de producción de arroz en América Latina en 2021 se acercó a los 24,5 millones de toneladas. Se espera que el mercado se expanda rápidamente entre 2023 y 2028 debido a la creciente demanda internacional de exportación. Además, el aumento de la población y la migración están funcionando como catalizadores del crecimiento de la industria de destino. Y los crecientes ingresos de estos consumidores les están llevando a optar por marcas de arroz de variedades premium, alterando así las perspectivas del mercado del arroz en América Latina.
Los fabricantes también están vigilando los cambios de la demanda en el mercado e inculcando prácticas de producción acelerada en sus unidades de negocio para producir marcas de arroz de mejor calidad con el fin de aumentar su buena voluntad y fidelizar a sus clientes. Más aún, el mercado del arroz está preparado para crecer en el segmento del arroz de grano largo, que incluye el arroz Basmati. Con el aumento de la conciencia sanitaria entre los consumidores, el tipo basmati se está viendo cada vez más favorecido por su alto valor nutritivo, lo que se traduce en una expansión del tamaño del mercado.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Rice is a cereal crop and a staple that is widely consumed as food to provide nutrients and essential substances for the growth, repair, and maintenance of the body. This flattened and fibrous grass plant is used in a variety of soups, side dishes, and main dishes.
Depending on the length of the rice, the market is divided into:
• Long Grain
• Medium Grain
• Short Grain
By distribution channel, the market is segregated into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Department Stores
• E-Commerce
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The Latin American rice market is expected to expand with the outgoing trends and factors in the target region. Further, the impact of a growing population and their excessive need for food and housing is fuelling the rice industry and aiding in increased profits during the projected period. Moreover, the primary growth factor is the increased consumption brought on by rising disposable income and consumer trends toward healthy eating practices.
Key participants in the market are also launching fresh, nutrient-rich rice brands in Latin America to spur significant sales and demand for the grain in countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, and others. The health-conscious eating habits of consumers have benefitted the rice industry a lot with high requisition and production in the Latin American region. In order to appeal to consumers who are health aware, key companies in the market are concentrating on creating new rice brands, which is anticipated to further the market’s growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Arrozeira Pelotas
• SAMAN
• Danube S.A.
• Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd.
• Solito Alimentos
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
