SIKA OPENS NEW PLANT IN SOUTHWESTERN CHINA

Sika is opening a new plant for liquid membranes and mortar production in Chongqing, a city in southwestern China with 30 million inhabitants. By commissioning the new plant, Sika is expanding its position in this rapidly growing metropolitan area, which is set to become even more important as China is creating the Chengdu-Chongqing business district with almost 100 million inhabitants.

The automotive, finance, and logistics sectors are well represented in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the construction industry benefits from these operations and companies' efforts to achieve more sustainable production.

With its new state-of-the-art plant in this region, Sika will be well-positioned to meet rising demand from the construction industry for high-quality, sustainable products, and will greatly expand its production capacity. The investment underscores Sika's commitment to be close to the customer and offer the best product solutions and services on a local basis.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "This new plant reinforces our market position in the important Chengdu-Chongqing business district, which is a core area in China. The result will be a mega-agglomeration that will expand the domestic economy and will generate enormous business potential for Sika. Thanks to the additional production capacity, we will strengthen our position in this booming market and continue to target above-average growth."

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS DRIVING GROWTH IN CHINA'S CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

The Chinese construction sector is forecast to grow by an average of 4.5% annually over the next three years. As part of its current five-year plan, China's government is focusing on expanding transport and energy infrastructures and is investing CHF 8 trillion in technology and infrastructure projects in the coming years.



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

